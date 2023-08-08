NEWS

“South East Didn’t Give Tinubu More Votes, We Agree But We Deserve Equal Representation” -Tony Nwoye

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read

Senator Tony Nwoye, a federal lawmaker from Anambra state has come out to say that the South East deserve to have an extra representations in President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees list, just like the other geopolitical zones.

According to Tony Nwoye who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight, when former president Obasanjo did not get as many votes in the South West as the other zones, he did not fail to give the region as many ministerial nominees as the other regions.

In his own words as seen on Channels television program, Politics Tonight…

“Yes, the South East did not give President Tinubu more votes than the other regions, we agree and are not quarreling with that but we deserve equal representation. Remember when Obasanjo did not get many votes in the South West but he still gave them that representation. If you look at the ministers appointed from the South East, two or three of them might be ministers of state, we are not quarreling with that. Even if he gives us minister of state throughout, we have no problems with it because we voted for our brother. Our brother, Peter Obi contested we voted for him, the Yorubas votes for their brother.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 17:35.

AnnSports (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘Tinubu Said In His Campaign That He Wants To Reform The Police From This Bodyguard Duty’ – Kolawole Johnson

2 mins ago

Seeing Differently From Others Doesn’t Make You A Better Christian—J Suleman

4 mins ago

Shehu Sani Accuses Govs Of Coming To Villa, But Yet To Visit Any Farm Or Factories In Their States

15 mins ago

Unique And Decent Gown Styles Every Married Woman Should Add To Her Wardrobe

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button