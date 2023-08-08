“South East Didn’t Give Tinubu More Votes, We Agree But We Deserve Equal Representation” -Tony Nwoye

Senator Tony Nwoye, a federal lawmaker from Anambra state has come out to say that the South East deserve to have an extra representations in President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees list, just like the other geopolitical zones.

According to Tony Nwoye who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight, when former president Obasanjo did not get as many votes in the South West as the other zones, he did not fail to give the region as many ministerial nominees as the other regions.

In his own words as seen on Channels television program, Politics Tonight…

“Yes, the South East did not give President Tinubu more votes than the other regions, we agree and are not quarreling with that but we deserve equal representation. Remember when Obasanjo did not get many votes in the South West but he still gave them that representation. If you look at the ministers appointed from the South East, two or three of them might be ministers of state, we are not quarreling with that. Even if he gives us minister of state throughout, we have no problems with it because we voted for our brother. Our brother, Peter Obi contested we voted for him, the Yorubas votes for their brother.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 17:35.

