South African Police Officers Arrested For Beating Nigerian To Coma

South African Police Officers have been arrested for beating a Nigerian to a coma.

NewsOnline reports that the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg in partnership with the South African police has effected the arrest of four policemen for allegedly beating a Nigerian into a coma.

It was gathered that the policemen were arrested yesterday at the Boksburg North Police Station by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, reports NAN.

The arrest, NewsOnline Nigeria learnt, followed a complaint lodged by the consulate on the assault which was said to have incapacitated the victim.

An official of the consulate, Elizabeth Wale-Ayodele, recalled that the incident happened on January 9 in Boksburg.

She said, “Two weeks ago, 9th January, 2023, a Nigerian was assaulted in Boksburg by four policemen. We received this at the consulate and immediately the CG (Consul General), Mr Andrew Idi, was here two weeks ago to pay the victim a visit.

“He (the victim) was assaulted, thoroughly beaten, even w hen he complained of having kidney issues. He fell into a coma and was in a coma for nine days.

“So, when he came out of coma, the CG was there to visit him and we opened the case with IPID. The consulate has followed up the case up till this moment.

“We are happy to see this happen. We are happy to see that Nigerians are not assaulted and perpetrators go scot free.

“We are happy to see justice prevail. We are happy to see that the consulate had worked on this day and night. We are happy to see the result.”

It was learnt that the four officers, who were arrested in connection with the assault on the Nigerian, are facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

Two other policemen were arrested for alleged copper theft and defeating the ends of justice.

