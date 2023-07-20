Source Reveals Who Was Considered As APC National Secretary During Meeting With President Tinubu

In a recent report from Arise Online, it was disclosed that during a meeting held yesterday, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, and key members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reached an agreement to appoint former governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the next chairman of the party.

The same news outlet revealed information from a source who spoke with a correspondent from Thisday paper, shedding light on the selection for the party’s next secretary. As per the source, the former Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, was initially considered for the position of national secretary. However, due to his gubernatorial ambitions, Oyetola appears to be less enthusiastic about taking up the role.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances or last-minute changes, the leadership of the ruling APC, under the guidance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, seems to have settled on Gboyega Oyetola as their preferred candidate for the position of national secretary.

Though the exact choice for the national secretary office is not entirely clear yet, there are indications that Gboyega Oyetola has been earmarked for the position. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that Oyetola may not be entirely eager about the appointment, as his priority lies in his aspiration to reclaim the governorship of Osun State in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

The Arise Online report highlighted the agreement made during a recent meeting where Abdullahi Ganduje was chosen as the next chairman of the APC. A source disclosed that Gboyega Oyetola was considered for the role of national secretary, but his interest may be affected by his ambitions to become the governor of Osun State again. Despite this, the party leadership, led by President Tinubu, seems inclined towards Oyetola’s appointment as the APC national secretary, pending any unforeseen changes.

Source: Arise Online

HealthTourist (

)