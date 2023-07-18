Source reveals the two people being considered as next APC chairman & secretary by APC stakeholders

According to a news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore, left their positions yesterday as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following complaints about lack of accountability and non-inclusive leadership.

It was reported that they were also accused of personalising their positions, and sidelining critical organs of the All Progressives Congress, particularly the National Working Committee (NWC), and National Executive Committee (NEC).

A top source in the party, who spoke under the condition of anonymity with Punch correspondent, while reacting to the development said that, Adamu was alleged to have acted at variance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC governors, and members of the National Working Committee and also, the audit report on their tenure was untidy and suspicious.

He said, “But ahead of horse-trading in the post-Adamu era, the former Nasarawa State Governor, Umar Tanko Almakura, will become the next National Chairman, with National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Mr. Isaacs Kekemeke as National Secretary barring any last minute change.”

It was reported that while Al-Makura has been a party leader since 1979, when he was the youth leader of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Kekemeke was a grassroots party coordinator and the former chairman of APC in Ondo State.

Another source, a former governor, who also spoke under the condition of anonymity said that, the APC governors, and party leaders, have been meeting on who should lead the party and the permutations so far have been in favour of the National Chairman, returning to Nasarawa State, with former Governor Al-Makura highly favoured in the permutation.

He said, “We need to demonstrate that we have nothing against the people of Nasarawa State. Some of our leaders have been pushing for the retention of the slot in the South-West geopolitical zone, with Kekemeke as a favourite.”

