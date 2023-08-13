NEWS

Source reveals the country El-Rufai jetted to after ministerial screening ordeal

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

According to a news that was published by the Daily Trust paper online recently, it was reported that a top source, has revealed the country the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, jetted to after his ministerial screening ordeal in the Senate.

It was reported that as at Saturday, the Daily Trust correspondent learnt that, the former governor had left the country for Egypt after making his position clear to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as this was revealed by the source who spoke under the condition of anonymity.

It was reported that despite Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s withdrawal as a minister, he had met with stakeholders from the power and energy sector, where he urged them to support whoever would emerges as the next minister of power and energy in the country.

The source, who is close to Nasir El-Rufai said, “Even after he made the decision to withdraw, he held meetings with local meter manufacturers and other stakeholders in the power and energy sector, as he urged them to work with whoever would come in as minister.”

Moses21 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

CHE 1:1 LIV: The Best And Worst Players For Chelsea In First Half Of The Game Against Liverpool

10 mins ago

CHE 1:1 LIV: Sterling’s Awful Display Explains Why He Should Be Made A Benchwarmer At The Club

23 mins ago

Tribunal: “Our Lawyers Have Done A Good Job, There’s Nothing We Can Do Now Than To Wait” -Olafeso

35 mins ago

CHE 1-1 LIV: Worst Controversial VAR Decision that saved Chelsea from a defeat vs Liverpool Today

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button