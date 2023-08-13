Source reveals the country El-Rufai jetted to after ministerial screening ordeal

According to a news that was published by the Daily Trust paper online recently, it was reported that a top source, has revealed the country the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, jetted to after his ministerial screening ordeal in the Senate.

It was reported that as at Saturday, the Daily Trust correspondent learnt that, the former governor had left the country for Egypt after making his position clear to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as this was revealed by the source who spoke under the condition of anonymity.

It was reported that despite Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s withdrawal as a minister, he had met with stakeholders from the power and energy sector, where he urged them to support whoever would emerges as the next minister of power and energy in the country.

The source, who is close to Nasir El-Rufai said, “Even after he made the decision to withdraw, he held meetings with local meter manufacturers and other stakeholders in the power and energy sector, as he urged them to work with whoever would come in as minister.”

Moses21 (

)