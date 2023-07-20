Source reveals reason Lalong was disqualified as APC chairman during yesterday meeting with Tinubu

According to a news that was published by the Thisday paper online this morning, it was reported that barring any last-minute changes, the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, will be named as the interim national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, pending the conduct of the convention of the party later in the year.

It was also reported that on Wednesday, the All Progressives Congress’ governors, under the umbrella of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), expressed their support for the re-signation of the former National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, from office, as they said they both served the party well during their tenure.

According to Arise , it was reported that a source, who spoke to Thisday paper correspondent on the development, said that it was two names that were initially submitted for consideration for the job, as this included the former governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong

Revealing the reason Lalong was disqualified from becoming the party’s National Chairman, he said Lalong was disqualified because of his closeness to Rotimi Amaechi.

He said, “Lalong was allegedly ticked off the list on account of his closeness to former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, who is technically out of the equation.”

Moses21 (

)