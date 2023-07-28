Source reveals names of the three people Tinubu is considering as Lagos ministerial representative

According to a recent news report from the Daily Trust paper, it has been disclosed by a high-ranking source within the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has refrained from nominating any minister to represent Lagos State.

The reason behind this decision is said to be rooted in political struggles and the need to reconcile conflicting interests within the state, which has resulted in Lagos State not being represented in the 28-member ministerial list. Despite this, politicians based in Lagos are already well-represented in the list.

Among the prominent figures with their political base in Lagos are Mr. Dele Alake and Mr. Wale Edun, both of whom have been known as loyal supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They previously served in his cabinet when he held the position of governor in the state from 1999 to 2007.

However, the anonymous source revealed that Tinubu is currently considering three individuals for the ministerial position from Lagos State. These potential nominees include his former Chief of Staff, Babatunde Fashola, the Lagos East Senator, Tokunbo Abiru, and the former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Additionally, it was reported that the National Youth leader of the APC, Dayo Israel, is also expressing interest in securing a ministerial slot in Tinubu’s government.

