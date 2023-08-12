Source reveals names of four prominent people behind El-Rufai’s ministerial screening ordeal

According to a news that was published by Leadership paper online this morning, it was reported that top sources have revealed the names of the top politicians that are behind Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s ministerial screening ordeal.

Leadership correspondent reported that there were strong indications that, the security report by the Department of State Security (DSS) against Nasir El-Rufai, who happens to be one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, that led the Senate to hold back from confirming him as minister, emanated from high-wired politics.

The source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity gave the names the names of the politicians as Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill, Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

It was reported that the insinuations that were being promoted were that, all the political gladiators involved in scheming out Nasir El-Rufa, were looking far ahead to the post-Tinubu years, and they were worried that a cabinet post could put him in prime position to be a political force to reckon with later.

Recall that few days ago, after confirming 45 of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nominees, the Senate did not clear former Kaduna State Governor, Stella Okotete of Delta State and Abubakar Danladi of Taraba State, as it cited “security checks”.

Unlike the two other nominees, Danladi and Okotete, Nasir El-Rufai was one of the most visible campaigners for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, both before and after the All Progressives Congress’ primaries, standing firm against the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who backed Senate President Ahmed Lawan for the APC’s prpresidential ticket, in spite of expectations that power would be zoned to the Southern region for balancing.

