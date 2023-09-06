Soun of Ogbomoso-elect Pastor Laoye hands over RCCG Washington Parish

The Soun of Ogbomosoland elect, Pastor Ghandi Laoye, has handed over the RCCG Jesus House Parish, Washington DC to a succesor, Pastor Olumide Ogunjuyigbe.

On Sunday, the ceremonial handing over took place as co-pastors anointed and prayed for Laoye and Ogunjuyigbe.

The new ruler informed the assembly that Ogunjuyigbe had been given the order to take over by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the RCCG Worldwide.

On its Facebook page, the RCCG Jesus House Parish in Washington, DC, stated: “Pastor Ghandi handed the reins of leadership to Pastor Olumide. Pastor Olumide, congrats on your new journey. We are aware that what God will accomplish through you has not yet been seen, heard, or perceived by the human heart. God will be with you in the same way that He was with Pastor Ghandi.

“We are extremely grateful to Pastor G for his outstanding guidance over the years. We rejoice and congratulate you as you enter this new stage of your brilliant life. We ask that God grant you a life filled with increasing success and adversity. We swear to carry on the fantastic heritage you’ve established. Amen.”

Laoye was appointed this week as the heir of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, who will pass away in December 2021 at the age of 95 after holding the throne for 48 years. The appointment was authorised by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

Up until his current position, the Soun-elect served as the Pastor-in-Charge of the RCCG Jesus House Parish in Washington, D.C.

He would be known as Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye Orumogege as Soun of Ogbomosoland.

Oladaily (

)