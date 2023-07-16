SOU vs MAL: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

In Sunday’s match at the King Zwelithini Stadium, Malawi and South Africa will compete for third place in the 2023 COSAFA Cup.

Malawi was eliminated on penalties by Lesotho in the semi-finals, while host South Africa was defeated 2-1 by Zambia.

Despite having a man advantage for most of the game, Malawi was unable to overcome the threat posed by Lesotho in Friday’s last-four clash.

Patrick Mabedi’s men fell behind to Jane Thaba Ntso’s opener but quickly equalised through Chawanangwa Kaonga’s equaliser, sending the game to penalties, where the Flames failed to convert any of their first three spot-kicks.

Malawi suffered their first defeat in six matches across all competitions since being thrashed 4-0 by Egypt in the AFCON qualifiers.

Following that is the task of an opposing team that has won only one of the past ten editions of this fixture across all competitions.

Following their best-ever COSAFA Cup performance, the East Africans will now try to complete the competition on a high note.

South Africa were defeated 2-1 by Zambia at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Friday evening, despite appearing to be in a strong position.

Tshegofatso Mabasa gave Morena Ramoreboli’s team the lead, but goals from Golden Mashata and Albert Kangwanda turned the game around.

That defeat ended Bafana Bafana’s 10-game unbeaten streak, which began in September 2022 with a 4-0 thrashing of Sierra Leone.

While a third-place finish on home soil is not what they hoped for at the start of the competition, South Africa will be aiming to put on a show for their fans.

KICKOFF TIME: South Africa versus Malawi match will go down on Sunday at 2PM Nigerian time.

