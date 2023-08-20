Sorry My Crush -Bobrisky Says As He Sends His Condolences To Wizkid After He Lost His Mum

The controversial crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media handle to send his condolences to popular Nigerian singer Wizkid towards the death of his mother.

Yesterday, a sad news broke all through the internet that the mother of popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun otherwise known as Wizkid lost his mother, although the details to the cause of her death wasn’t revealed, but verified blogs like punch newspapers, Vanguard and the rest broadcasted the news yesterday. After the news made it to the internet, celebrities and fans took to social media to mourn and send their heartfelt condolences to the singer , and Bobrisky wasn’t left out.

Bobrisky took to his snap chat account and said I heard Wizkid lost his own mum, too sad. Sorry my crush, he said. What are your thoughts on this? Drop what you think about what Bobrisky said below.

