Sorry Is Not An Admittance Of Wrong—Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and presiding cleric of Auchi based Omega Fire Ministries International, in a video shared on his official Facebook page, has revealed what it means to say sorry in some situations.

According to the cleric, he has revealed in his words, from 0:01 to 02:17 of the video that, sorry is not an admittance of wrong. According to the cleric, in some situations or circumstances, such as if I am preaching the microphone falls off from my hand, and you say sorry, in sympathy to what happened, were you the one who dropped the mic? No! Hence, your saying sorry is not that you are at fault but, it is practically a show of empathy. You are trying to show your concern about what is going on.

As revealed by the cleric, in a situation where something happened to someone and you say sorry, it is not that you are wrong but rather, a show that you are sympathetic that such a person is sad. The cleric has also berated the attitude of some people, most especially couples, on how they keep malice. As revealed by the cleric, some couples would be together in the same house and not talk to each other. That is very wrong, and sinful. In some conditions, they would also be justified in themselves that they are right—this they sometimes do with scriptures to back it up.

According to the cleric, as a believer, if you are going to hell, Satan would give you scriptures to back you up. You must be thoroughly broken down to admit your differences and give room for tolerance. Not for your spouse anyway, but, for God. God has commanded It hence, we must follow it to fulfil it.

