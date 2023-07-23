Sore Loser Atiku Has Joined To Disparage The Judiciary After His Lawyers Failed Him In Court– Sam Omatseye

Following the urge by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to uphold the declaration of the electoral commission that he won in twenty-one states. Sam Omatseye, the chairman of the Nation newspaper editorial board and popular Nigerian novelist, has alleged that Atiku Abubakar has joined to disparage of the judiciary because his Lawyers failed to prove his victory in court. He stated in a post on his verified Twitter account that Atiku’s actions show that he lost to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC). According to him, Atiku has joined internet howlers to disparage the judiciary.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar had filed a case against President Bola Tinubu citing that he was illegally declared President-elect of the 2023 presidential election by the electoral commission.

He said, “Sore loser Atiku has joined internet howlers to disparage the judiciary after his lawyers failed him in court.”

