Soon, APC Members, S/West And Muslims Will Be In The Forefront To Reject This Government- K. Okonkwo

In recent tweet, Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokesperson for the Labour Party, has forecasted that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Southwest indigenes, and Muslims will soon spearhead the movement to reject President Tinubu’s government. Okonkwo lambasted the federal government’s policies, with particular emphasis on its recent decision to borrow $800 million as palliative measures following the removal of fuel subsidies.

Okonkwo’s criticism extended to the administration’s handling of key issues, stating, “A government that commenced its regime with a N352 increase in fuel per litre, depreciated the naira by 82% from the first day in office, borrowed $800 million (equivalent to N650 billion) for other purposes such as allocating N35 billion to the Judiciary and N70 billion to the Legislature, while offering a mere N48,000.00 for a family of about 6 persons over 6 months, and resorting to the arrest and detention of Nigerians without trial, is a government that is inherently anti-people.”

Drawing attention to the government’s recent attempt to address poverty, Okonkwo criticized the allocation of a meager sum of N8,000 per month to Nigerian households, deeming it an insult to common sense and a ploy to misappropriate government funds under the guise of assisting impoverished citizens. He questioned the practicality of such an amount, emphasizing its insufficiency even for a household of six individuals.

He said: “A government that commenced its regime with N352 increase in fuel per litre, depreciated naira by 82% from first day in office, borrowed $800m (N650b) to share N35b to Judiciary, N70b to the Legislature, then N48,000.00 for a family of about 6 persons for 6 months, arresting and detaining Nigerians without trial is a government that is anti people.

“Giving a Nigerian household a paltry sum of N8,000 a month that cannot afford a plate of food for a Nigerian is not only an insult to common sense but a formula to steal government fund in the name of poor Nigerians. What can a Nigerian do with N8,000 per month, much less a household of about 6 persons per month.

“This government is a waste and a scourge. Now we are seeing the true definition of cluelessness. Soon, APC members, South West indigenes and Muslims will be in the forefront to reject this government because poverty, suffering and injustice are blind to party, ethnic or religious inclinations and colourations. Don’t forget the lopsided, nepotistic appointments so far made. I can hardly recognise Nigeria. May God help us.”

Source: Kenneth Okonkwo’s Twitter account

