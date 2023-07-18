Sonia Ogene And Christabel Egbenya React As Destiny Etiko Shares New Photos Of Herself On IG

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has used her new Instagram post to showcase her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she has done it again by appearing in a gorgeous outfit. After seeing her post, her fans, including her movie colleagues, actresses Sonia Ogene and Christabel Egbenya, could not hold their nerves as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

In her latest post, she showed up in a two-piece outfit that looked good on her. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a stunning hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on high heels and a handbag as she took the pictures in different postures.

She captioned her post by saying, “The general queen.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans as they reacted to them.

Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogene was quick to react after seeing the post by saying, “Soft baby,” while actress Christabel Egbenya also reacted by saying, “Beautiful picture.” These reactions show that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleagues, as shown by their positive remarks.

Worldnewsreporter (

)