“Sometimes I Wake Up In The Night To Stab My Ex-husband, But I Tell Myself I’ll Be Traced” -Blessing CEO

Blessing Okoro, the controversial Nigerian relationship counselor, professionally known as Blessing CEO, shared a personal experience on social media about her past relationship. She admitted to having thoughts of harming her former partner while he was sleeping at night but refrained from acting on those thoughts due to the fear of being discovered. She shared this memory on her Facebook page.

Speaking on her official Facebook page, the mother of two highlighted that there isn’t a universal “right” man or woman for everyone. She expressed the idea that determining the right partner comes down to knowing one’s own desires and preferences.

Blessing CEO acknowledged that everyone has weaknesses, including herself. She confessed to having a tendency to resort to violence when angry, but she also mentioned her capacity for forgiveness, which she considers her redeeming quality.

She explained, “In my previous marriage, my ex-husband’s brutality led me to consider stabbing him during the night. However, I always stopped myself, fearing that I would be found out. The situation became so dire that I had to end the relationship. I reminded myself that this was not my true self and chose to walk away.”

Blessing CEO concluded by revealing that she has since worked on her anger issues and learned valuable lessons. She now approaches conflict differently, choosing to respond with a smile rather than resorting to violence if provoked.

