Sometime ago, I worshipped at mosque with 2 doors, one faced Nigeria and one faced Niger- Retired capt, Babangida

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online yesterday, it was reported that a former military intelligence officer, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldwater Consults, Captain Aliyu Babangida (retd.), during an interview with Punch correspondent, spoke about President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the aftermath of the coup that was carried out in the Republic of Niger.

During the interview, Captain Aliyu Babangida was asked what his take was on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to restore normalcy in Niger Republic and while he was talking, he said that the development is short of military misadventure, and he does not know what the President wants to engage in.

He said that there were many ways to look at that situation, and none of it is in President Bola Tinubu’s favour.

He said, “The first thing is, we are looking at a francophone family quarrel. Regardless of his position as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Head of the Economic Community of West African States, you do not match a francophone country with Anglophone troops.

What happened to Vietnam ? What happened to Cambodia ? America decided to flex her muscles there, and the country was tumbled to the hilt. That is one thing.”

Further talking, he said the second thing was that, it was no longer news that the Nigeria’s borders were porous ‘pro-max’. And that was why all sorts were able to enter into Nigeria, do what they like, and stroll out back without confrontation.

He said these are the same people that Nigeria had an engagement with, and were helping us shelf off the activities of bandits and terrorists from there.

He said, “These people share 1,630 contiguous borders with Nigeria and to make matters worse, these borders are not really marked. If you have been to the border, the you will know what I am talking about here.”

Captain Aliyu Babangida concluding on this said, “There are some houses that are built across borders. It is on this same Nigeria-Nigerien border, sometime ago, I worshipped at a mosque with two doors, one faced Nigeria and one faced Niger. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wants to take these people to task with a military matching order. I do not think that is a serious thing to do.”

