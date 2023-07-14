Something Is Wrong With Our Capacity As A State If Some Persons Can Enforce Sit-At-Home—Kabir Adamu

During an interview with Arise , Dr. Kabir Adamu, a security analyst, stated that something is wrong with our capacity as a state if some people can come out to enforce the sit-at-home policy in the Southeast. He added that the government should be able to close the gap between those who govern and those who are being governed.

He further stated that the government must be able to solve the issue of insecurity both in the Southeast and in Nigeria. He added that various agencies that represent security must be able to fulfil their responsibilities.

According to him, “If a group of people are able to exercise this kind of influence, I want us to appreciate the relevance of the word influence. If they are able to come out with an injunction to say sit at home and enforce it, then something is wrong with our capacity as a state. And that is what needs distrust; the huge gap between the government and the people will continue to widen for as long as we cannot protect them, and I think that is what we need to ensure we’re capable of doing. Is it through the use of military force? No. There are about 27 ministries, departments, and agencies in government if we’re going to enforce all of them to fulfil their constitutional mandate. The weapons that these guys are using are not manufactured by us. They’re coming in through, most likely, our sea, land, or some other water body.”

