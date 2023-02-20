Someone Said That I Am Stupid For Not Supporting A Yoruba Candidate For President — Oseni Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. Popular Nigerian journalist, Oseni Rufai has come out to recall how someone abused him for not supporting a yoruba candidate for president.

Oseni Rufai made this recollection while releasing a statement his official Twitter handle few hours ago.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Oseni Rufai, he said; “Some one abused me yesterday saying Rufai as a yoruba man your are stupid for not supporting a yoruba candidate for president.My response I treat everyone as individuals I don’t see tribe when I see people.I see individuals.Secondly I make logical arguments always”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Oseni Rufai his twitter handle;

Over to my dear esteemed readers, what do you people have to say concerning this post? Kindly drop your respective opinion below the comment section.

Okotie_ (

)