In response to the recent report by Sahara Reporters that Nigeria’s former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has been charged with bribery by UK police, musician Seun Kuti expressed his opinions candidly. Seun Kuti took to social media, stating, “Una don carry una behavior go there? Some must tell these people Oyibo only takes bribe from oyibo. Get ur lawyer to do it (white lawyer), racism is deeper than capitalism ooo. Eyin ode.”

Seun Kuti’s statement reflects his skepticism towards the fairness of the legal process, suggesting that the accused might receive preferential treatment due to their association with individuals from certain backgrounds. He touches upon the issue of racism and its intertwining with capitalism, implying that systemic biases may influence how justice is meted out. Kuti’s frank remarks draw attention to the complexities surrounding international legal cases and highlight the importance of addressing issues of fairness and equality across all levels of society.

