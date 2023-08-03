“Someone Is Making A Case For Ortom And Ikpeazu On The 3rd List” – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to say someone is making a case for Ortom and Ikpeazu on the 3rd list.

Recall yesterday, Wednesday that it was reported that the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, submitted the second list of Ministerial Nominees from President Bola Tinubu to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

It was gathered from the report that President Bola Tinubu’s first and second batches of ministerial nominees were saturated with names of former state governors including former governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike who is the only member of the G5 governors that was nominated.

However, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to reveal that someone is making a case for the former governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, and the former governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom on the third list.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot photo below:

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Naija-hub-news (

)