Someone Gave Example Of A State Gov Going With Over 20 Convoys, And All Have To Be Fuelled – Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has said that in the wake of the hike in the price of petrol as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, it is insensitive for state governors to be moving around in long convoys. He said this while speaking with State House correspondents after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In the report which was made by The Cable on Friday July 21st, Soludo said that someone gave an example of a state governor that has over 20 vehicles in his convoy.

He said – “The fact that the council recognizes that this is an issue that either tier of government should now focus on as an area of concern.

“That we mustn’t live… even the cost of running the state, the way we even live, someone gave an example of a state governor going with 20-something vehicles in a convoy and all these have to be fuelled, and so on and so forth.”

Following the rising cost of living as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, the government had urged the citizens to make sacrifices for the overall benefits in future. But there have also been statements from the citizens that the government leaders should lead by example and cost down on the cost of government.

Soludo said that governors and members of council spoke to themselves about the need to adhere to the austerity measures of the times and take part in the sacrifices that the people are asking from them.

( credit: The Cable).

