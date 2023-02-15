“Someone Close To PMB Should Tell Him His Policy Will Sink His Image Forever If It Continues” -Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The executive governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has called on the Federal Government to reconsider the New Naira Note policy as Nigerians are currently suffering as a result of the CBN policy which says that the old notes are no longer a legal tender. Ortom in a series of tweet said whoever is close to President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) should tell him that his policy will sink his image forever if he allows it to remain the way it is.

In his words, he said:

“Yet, some people are not telling Mr President the truth. Someone close to the President should tell him that this policy will sink his image forever if he allows it to remain the way it is. The Federal Government should review the policy before the situation gets out of hand.

“This is the worst policy done by the Federal Government. Nigerians are suffering, and some are dying. The people are feeling the pain; their children can’t go to school; they have nothing to eat. Even those who have money in the banks are not able to access the money.”

The scarcity of the new naira notes and the fact that some banks are no longer collecting the old notes have raised tension among Nigerians as some are worried about how they are going to spend their old notes.

Source: Daily Post

