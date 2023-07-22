Somebody Who Has Eaten The Flesh & Drunk The Blood Of Jesus Christ Does Not Need Deliverance-Oluoma.

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John is a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria. He is an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

While speaking on his verified Facebook account and visiting the video he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “Somebody Who Has Eaten The Flesh And Drunk The Blood Of Jesus Christ Does Not Need Deliverance. Why? Because Jesus Christ is already living in you. Speaking further he said ” How can Jesus lives in you and you’re married to a spiritual husband or you are married to a spiritual wife? Do you want to tell me that Jesus is sharing space with demons? The Bible tells us that only the presence of Jesus Christ can chase the demons from your life.

Speaking further he said “There is nowhere in the Bible that the apostles conducted deliverance of believers. Even if you research from Matthew to Revelation it is not found anywhere. This is to tell you that once you accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal Savior, you don’t need to go for any deliverance. Because even the Apostles never conducted deliverance with their fellow believers.

Speaking lastly, he said ” The secret of the Apostles was the Eucharist they took. Acts 2:42-43 says “And they continued steadfastly in the apostles’ doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers. And fear came upon every soul: and many wonders and signs were done by the apostles.

