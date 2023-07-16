Somebody Whispered To My Ears That The Gun The NDLEA Shot Has Affected My 2-Year Old Son—Father

Following the killing of a two-year-old child after the NDLEA operatives raided a notorious drug joint, the father of the child revealed that when she got to the scene of the incident, he asked one or two people who were not able to tell him what happened until somebody came and whispered to his ears that the bullet that was shot by the NDLEA had affected his two-year old son. He revealed that he saw the NDLEA van coming in their direction after the witness gave him the report. He revealed that the NDLEA operatives were all carrying pistols when he saw them coming out of the vans.

According to him, “When I got to the shop, I stopped, and I said what happened. When I got to the shop, I stopped and said what happened. So I was trying to know what happened, and I saw some guys running around, but one guy now told me that those Hausas that sell tramadol around the neighbourhood are the ones the NDLEA is chasing around. But how come the NDLEA are chasing people there, and according to my wife, she said gun, but she’s not really too sure of what happened? So I now asked one of my neighbours there, What happened? Is there any gunshots around? That one said no, so another person now came and whispered to my ears and said, Nah, the gun they shoot for there, nah, he affects your piking, ooh, your wife doesn’t even know.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (7:20)

