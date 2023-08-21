Somebody Said, “Papa Oyedepo Has Already Overtaken Everybody, What Does He Want Again?” -Enenche

Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center spoke to his members on “The Plague Of Lovelessness (2)” |at August Impartation Service – First Service || Glory Dome, Abuja.

He read the book of Acts 13:44 and said, “Paul the Apostle preached, like we say in Nigeria, ‘so tey’ that the next sabbath day, almost the whole city came together to hear the Word of God. Envy didn’t arise until they (the Jews) saw the crowd.

He then said, “My passion is to see to what extent that this young man can be pushed. He’s doing very aggressive work, he’s doing street evangelism, the kind of rugged things we do in Africa is what he’s trying to do there. It doesn’t reduce you to assist another person. It doesn’t reduce you to push another person forward. It is not possible for you to help lift a person and remain on the floor. It does not reduce you or take anything from you.”

He then said, “If you can make up your mind that your assignment is to ensure that anywhere you see anything good, celebrate it. Anywhere you see anything positive, be excited. Anywhere you see anything progressing, let it interest you. Whether it’s a person lower than you, same level as you or a person higher than you. Somebody said Papa Oyedepo has already overtaken everybody, what does he want again? That’s a Pastor talking. Bitter heart.”

