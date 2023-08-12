NEWS

Somebody From One Of The States In The North Gave A Certificate Of 2 Credits & He Was Cleared -Sunny Moniedafe

A Former APC National Chairmanship Aspirant, Sunny Moniedafe has alleged that a ministerial nominee from the North who tendered an SSCE certificate of only 2 credits was cleared by the Senate. He said this in an interview with Channels Tv as regarding the El Rufai situation. He argued that if the Senate could clear such an individual, there is no way they would stop the ministerial appointment of Nasir El Rufai.

He said, ”The Senate cannot do what the President does not agree to if the President says he wants El Rufai, they will clear him. I’m not saying they are puppets but for example, somebody from one of the states in the North gave a certificate of only 2 credits and he was cleared. The fact is that some of these people that shouldn’t have been cleared, they have been cleared. If somebody of that caliber was nominated, screened, and cleared. Then we need El Rufai to come back and let’s make Nigeria better.”

