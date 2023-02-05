Somebody close to Amaechi told me that as a devout Catholic, he will not support APC ticket-Jaafar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning it was reported that, Mr Jaafar Jaafar, from Kano State, who happens to be the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Nigerian, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has spoken on the forces against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the Aso Rock and other issues related to it.

Jaafar Jaafar

Jaafar before the interview once claimed that some people in the Aso Rock Villa, are against Tinubu’s Presidential ambition, and during the interview, when he was asked if there were any meetings held to gang-up against Tinubu, he said there were.

Rotimi Amaechi

He said, “There are some that are still not with Tinubu and it is very clear that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, did not involve himself in the campaign and you can also see that people like Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, is also clearly not supporting Tinubu’s presidential ticket.”

Further talking, he said, “Amaechi did not come out to say it publicly, but he is clearly not supporting it. Somebody close to Amaechi told me that as a devout Catholic, he cannot support the APC’s ticket because, it is a Muslim-Muslim ticket. Probably, that is his reason for not supporting Tinubu.”

