Some Women Give S€x To Every Man Because They’ve Become Addicted To Sl€eping With Men” Blessing CEO

Popular relationship and mental health expert, Blessing CEO, has used her Facebook post to reveal how some women give s€x to every man they meet and how they have become used to s€x. She made it known that some women give s€x to every man because they have become addicted to sl€eping with men and that such women believe that they can get whatever they want with their bodies.

She disclosed that it is not only when a woman sells out her body cheaply to men that she should get help from men, saying that men should stop the mentality of sl€eping with women before they assist them. She advised women to stand up for themselves and never put themselves in a situation whereby they would have to offer their bodies because they needed something from men.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “Some women give s€x to every man because they’ve become addicted to sl€eping with men. It is not only when you offer your body that men should help you, and men should stop that mentality of sl€eping with women because they want to help them. You have to stand up for yourself and be courageous to resist any temptation of offering your body to get some help from men.”

Blessing CEO has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media thanks to the relationship advice she shares on a regular basis, which has helped her achieve more fame.

