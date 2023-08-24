‘Some Women Become Prostitutes When They Start Thinking Of Having S€x With Men For Money’ -Blessing

Blessing CEO, a prominent Nigerian social media personality specializing in relationship and mental health advice, has taken to her Facebook page to address a concerning issue. In a video (Watch The Full Video) she shared, she discussed how some women inadvertently find themselves involved in the prostitution industry due to their financial demands from men. She pointed out that there are instances where women resort to prostitution as they contemplate engaging in intimate relationships with men as a means to earn money.

Blessing CEO highlighted the lack of awareness among some women regarding the potential consequences of constantly seeking monetary support from men. She noted that such behavior can develop into an addictive pattern when it becomes a habitual practice. Offering a solution, she advised women to prioritize financial independence by generating their own income.

In her statement, she succinctly stated, “Some women turn to prostitution when they start considering engaging in sexual activities with men for financial gain. Women, strive to attain financial autonomy by earning your own income.”

For those interested, the video she mentioned can be accessed through this link: Video Link. Blessing CEO’s regular sharing of relationship advice on social media has solidified her reputation as a respected figure in this field, contributing to her growing popularity.

