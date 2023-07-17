Some Will Say SE Didn’t Vote For APC, The SW Didn’t Vote For PDP When Obasanjo Was Elected- Osita Chidoka

The Former Ation Minister, Osita Chidoka, has noted that some individuals will be against APC zoning its chairmanship position to the south east region, on the basis that the south east didn’t vote for the APC, thereby reminding such individuals that the south west didn’t vote for the former president Olusegun Obasanjo, when he was nominated and elected.

Speaking further, the former ation minister noted that the south west also didn’t vote for NPN, when Chief Akinloye was the powerful chairman of the party, thereby urging the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to zone its chairmanship position to the south east for the sake of inclusiveness.

Mr Chidoka made this disclosure in a long tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, on Monday afternoon, while reacting to the resignation of the APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and the Secretary to the party.

Some parts of his tweet : “Some will say the SE did not vote for the APC and President Tinubu, my answer will be that the Southwest did not vote for NPN when Chief Akinloye was the powerful Chairman of NPN. Also, the Southwest did not vote for PDP when President Obasanjo was nominated and elected President of Nigeria.”

Furthermore, he noted that presently, APC has its six top positions zoned as follows, President SW, Vice President NE, Senate President SS, Speaker NW, Secretary to Government NC, demanding to know where the party chairmanship position will go.

In addition to that, he noted that as a patriotic Nigerian, that he is recommending that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, should try and zone the National Chairmanship to the South East, so as to ensure inclusive representation.

Information Source: Osita Chidoka’s Verified Twitter Handle.

