Some Will Say SE Didn’t Vote For APC, The SW Didn’t Vote For PDP When Obasanjo Was Elected -Chidoka

Osita Chidoka, the former Ation Minister, has expressed his belief that there will be opposition to the APC’s decision to zone the party’s chairmanship position to the South-East region. He highlighted that some individuals may argue that the South-East did not vote for the APC, but he reminded them that the South-West also did not vote for former President Olusegun Obasanjo when he was nominated and elected.

Chidoka further pointed out that the South-West did not vote for the NPN when Chief Akinloye served as the powerful chairman of the party. Based on these examples, he urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider zoning the chairmanship position to the South-East for the sake of inclusiveness.

In a lengthy tweet from his verified Twitter handle, Chidoka made his views known, stating, “Some may argue that the South-East did not vote for the APC and President Tinubu, but my response is that the South-West did not vote for the NPN when Chief Akinloye was the powerful chairman of the NPN. Similarly, the South-West did not vote for the PDP when President Obasanjo was nominated and elected President of Nigeria.”

Chidoka also highlighted that the current zoning of top positions in the APC includes the President from the South-West, Vice President from the North-East, Senate President from the South-South, Speaker from the North-West, and Secretary to the Government from the North-Central. He questioned where the chairmanship position would be allocated.

As a patriotic Nigerian, Chidoka recommended that the APC consider zoning the National Chairmanship position to the South-East in order to ensure inclusive representation.

Source: Osita Chidoka’s Verified Twitter Handle

