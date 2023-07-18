NEWS

Some Will Say SE Didn’t Vote For APC, The SW Didn’t Vote For PDP When Obasanjo Was Elected -Chidoka

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 353 1 minute read

Osita Chidoka, the former Ation Minister, has expressed his belief that there will be opposition to the APC’s decision to zone the party’s chairmanship position to the South-East region. He highlighted that some individuals may argue that the South-East did not vote for the APC, but he reminded them that the South-West also did not vote for former President Olusegun Obasanjo when he was nominated and elected.

Chidoka further pointed out that the South-West did not vote for the NPN when Chief Akinloye served as the powerful chairman of the party. Based on these examples, he urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider zoning the chairmanship position to the South-East for the sake of inclusiveness.

In a lengthy tweet from his verified Twitter handle, Chidoka made his views known, stating, “Some may argue that the South-East did not vote for the APC and President Tinubu, but my response is that the South-West did not vote for the NPN when Chief Akinloye was the powerful chairman of the NPN. Similarly, the South-West did not vote for the PDP when President Obasanjo was nominated and elected President of Nigeria.”

Chidoka also highlighted that the current zoning of top positions in the APC includes the President from the South-West, Vice President from the North-East, Senate President from the South-South, Speaker from the North-West, and Secretary to the Government from the North-Central. He questioned where the chairmanship position would be allocated.

As a patriotic Nigerian, Chidoka recommended that the APC consider zoning the National Chairmanship position to the South-East in order to ensure inclusive representation.

Source: Osita Chidoka’s Verified Twitter Handle

Savigny (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 353 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu Set to Submit List of Ministerial Nominees for Senate Screening

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Fuel Price Increases To N617 Per Litre In Abuja, Emefiele: Lawyers file contempt charge against DSS, DG

4 mins ago

N617/Ltr: “Don’t Be Surprised If The Price/Litre Later Jumps To N2,000 Or N3,000” -Prince Adebayo

12 mins ago

APC crisis: Adamu, Omisore may have been forced to resign – Muiz Banire Says

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button