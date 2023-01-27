Some Things You Need To Know About The BVAS.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System is a system used in voting that involves two different modes of voter identification and verification.

Photo Credit: Premium Times Nigeria

The first mode is an automated process, where the voter’s information is scanned and verified through electronic means such as a voter ID card or biometric data.

The second mode is a manual process, where the voter’s information is verified through traditional means such as a physical voter registration card or signature verification.

This system is used to ensure that only eligible voters are able to cast their ballots and to prevent voter fraud.

The Bimodal voter accreditation system can eliminate vote rigging by implementing a two-step verification process for voters.

The first step would involve the traditional method of voter registration, where individuals provide their personal information and are added to the voter rolls.

Photo Credit: ICIR

The second step would involve the use of biometric technology, such as fingerprints or facial recognition, to confirm the voter’s identity at the polling station.

This would ensure that only those who are registered and eligible to vote are able to do so, and prevent individuals from using fake identities or impersonating other voters.

Additionally, the use of biometric technology would make it harder for individuals to manipulate the voting process, as their physical characteristics would be matched with the information on file.

