Some States Will Use Palliative Funds To Pay Contractors They Are Owing – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani recently shared a tweet reacting to the palliative fund the president is about embark on. According to Shehu Sani’s tweet, he alledgedly agreed to Soludo’s statement when he said all states are not equal.

Shehu Sani used the opportunity to tell Nigerians and his fans on twitter what some state will use their palliative funds to do. According to him, he said without proper check, some states will use their palliative funds to pay the contractors they are owing.

He also said some will use their palliative funds to pay the inherited backlog of salaries and pensions, while some will use theirs to settle their domestic debts with banks. Shehu Sani also said that some states will use their palliative funds to settle political supporters.

Check out the screenshot below.

Shehu Sani agreed with Soludo when he made a statement that all states are not equal. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Kellyblog (

)