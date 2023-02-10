This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some states in Yoruba land where Tinubu may likely lose to the opposition according to Nextier poll

A recent poll has predicted that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, will lose some states in Yoruba land despite coming from the region.

The former governor of Lagos State is predicted to lose five out of the six south western states to opponents including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, according to a poll released by Nextier on Sunday.

While Bola Tinubu is predicted to win in Ondo state, where he is predicted to receive 47.6% of the vote, he is predicted to lose in Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, and even Lagos state, where he previously held the office of governor.

Take a look at the picture and the data by Nextier poll

Bola Tinubu may also lose the Osun to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is predicted to defeat Bola Tinubu in the states of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo. Surprisingly, Ondo state, led by APC governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is the only one where Bola Tinubu is predicted to win in the south-west.

Source: Twitter and Nextier Poll Report

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY (via 50minds

News )

#states #Yoruba #land #Tinubu #lose #opposition #Nextier #pollSome states in Yoruba land where Tinubu may likely lose to the opposition according to Nextier poll Publish on 2023-02-10 21:21:13