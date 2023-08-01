‘Some States Are Planning To Send Cash Transfers But Nigerians Don’t Need It’ – Peter Esele

A Former President of the Trade Union Congress [TUC], Peter Esele has alleged that some states intend to send cash to Nigerians as palliative measures. He said in an interview with Channels Tv that the cash transfer should be halted because Nigerians want the palliative funds to be utilized to rebuild the Nigeria refinery. According to him, the FG has stopped the NLC from protesting while the fuel price has increased.

He said, ”What I expected Government to have done is that, immediately you are removing fuel subsidy, then you take your pronouncement about the intervention. Cash transfer cannot work. I heard that some states are planning to send cash transfers but Nigerians don’t need it. We should build our refineries or try the CNG. If we are powered by CNG, the transportation cost will be cheap than what we are paying here. You take away the anger of the people and you make it difficult for NLC to protest.”

