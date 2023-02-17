Some Set Of Political Godfathers Have Hoarded The New Naira Notes Against The 2023 Election—Emefiele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Nigerian Tribune reports, it was reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has reiterated his stance on the swapping of the old 1,000, 500, and 200 notes, adding that “it will be well.”

He further claimed that Nigerians should endure the pain for a short while, adding that some efforts are ongoing to ease the present tension in the country.

According to one of his statements, Emefiele also said that “I am using this medium to urge Nigerians to take it soft and bear with us for a short while.” “We have heard some reports of how some banks have hoarded the new Naira Notes, thereby restricting the masses from getting them and hence making sure some political figures have access to them.”

“Some set of political godfathers have also hoarded the new Naira Notes against the upcoming 2023 general election.”

“These are the things we are trying to put under control, and in a bid to ease the tension, we will make the old 200 naira notes available to the public according to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.” He said

