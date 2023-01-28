Some Senior People Contesting For Presidency Are Saying, ‘Revolution, Revolution’ – Prof Usman Yusuf

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Professor Yusuf Usman, former executive secretary, the national health insurance scheme, said that some senior people contesting for presidency are saying, ‘revolution, revolution’

Professor Usman Yusuf made the statement in an interview with Arise during the Prime Time program and was reacting to a tweet on the official Twitter handle of Osun state governor, Ademola Jackson Adeleke, after the court ruling yesterday against him.

According to Professor Usman, he saw a beautiful piece on the official Twitter account of Ademola Adeleke yesterday where he told his people to be calm…”

“I want to use this opportunity to call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done…”

Professor Usman said that what Adeleke did was what is called leadership, for him to tell his people to be calm.

He was interrupted that is he expecting Adeleke to ask the people to go out there and make stunts?

He responded, “No, there are people saying revolution, revolution and they are senior people contesting for the presidency, talking crap on the stage. What Adeleke did is leadership, telling people to be calm”

pecial (

)