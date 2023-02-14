‘Some Security Men, Traditional Rulers, And Locals Have Joined The North Armed Banditry’ -Sen. Saidu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Saidu Dansadau, a former senator of the Zamfara Central Constituency has alleged that the issue of Banditry in the Northern part of Nigeria has gotten to a stage where it needs the proper attention of the government before it escalates to be more worse. Senator Dansadau revealed that a lot of people now have to pay the bandits to secure their farms from being vandalized.

He stated that the situation is evolving into where some security men, traditional rulers and locals are now conniving with the Bandits to stage some deadly operation in the North. He pointed out that the Bandits being in the forest have more intelligence even more than the people in the City because the locals serve as informants to them.

He said, ”The issue is at this point, it is extremely difficult to solve. It has to take a multi-dimensional approach for all Nigerians to defeat this armed banditry in the North. It has so expanded that some security men, traditional rulers, and locals have all joined the armed banditry.

The locals being involved as informants has made the fight most difficult, the bad eggs in the traditional rulers are also there. In our recommendation to the federal government, we identified some bad egg security agencies within the military, the police and even the SSS. And we expected the Federal government to take action but nothing was done. If our recommendations were implemented at the level of 50%, this menace would have been significantly reduced to the barest minimum.”



