Some SE Govs Recruited Vigilante From Other States, They Turned & Be Unknown Gunmen- Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere

The Member representing the good people of Ideato North and South constituency, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has alleged that some south east Governors recruited vigilante groups from neighbouring states and that these vigilante groups they recruited turned and became the unknown gunmen, noting that he was once a victim of the unknown gunmen.

Speaking further, Hon Ugochinyere also claimed that some of these south east Governors are enjoying the ongoing crisis in the south east region, noting that some of the love the crisis probably because they are benefiting from such atmosphere.

The lawmaker made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television on Monday morning, as be was reacting to the current insecurity issues being experienced in the south east region.

He said: “and some of them (South East Governors), let me say it boldly without missing any word recruited vigilante groups from neighbouring states into their security architecture. The vigilante groups they recruited turned to be unknown gunmen. That the part of the problem.”

Furthermore, he disclosed that the secretary general of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, has written to all the federal lawmakers from the south east region, and that all of them will have a close door meeting and that their main agenda will the insecurity problem in the south east region and the ongoing sit at home.

In addition, he urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider a political approach in handling the case of Nnamdi Kanu, noting that it will go a long way in restoring peace and security in the south east region of the country.

