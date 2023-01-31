This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some politicians try to manipulate the BVAS – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said some of the alleged politicians were trying to access the hardware of the Bicameral Voter Recognition System (BVAS) with the aim of replicating it. The Chairman of the Voter Information and Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, who appeared live on The Television Channel’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, raised concerns about the potential for excessive voting and compromising BVAS.

Okoye’s comments come after a recent ruling by the Osun Governor’s Election Appeals Court overturned the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke on the grounds of excessive voting.

BVAS was implemented in the July 16, 2022 election.

“Some of these fears are unfounded. People just throw matters into the fray to make sure we reveal the full and complete functionality of BVAS to them,” he said.

“There are politicians who want us to open up the brains of the BVAS machine so that they can look inside the BVAS machine, to see how it works, and to see if there is a possibility of copying or manipulate it and the commission won’t.

“Democracy can only be defended by those who are vigilant and the law has given political parties the power and right to deploy their poll workers at all polling stations in Nigeria and at all polling stations even collection centers.”

Okoye notes that stakeholders are allowed to monitor the entire election process to ensure that no one puts foreign material in the ballot box on election day, which would lead to over-voting.

“Our BVAS is a very powerful utility – a very powerful tool and we believe in it. We believe this is the ultimate arbiter for those who wish to manipulate the process. “I think Nigerians should have faith in BVAS. It is powerful and will be a game changer in the 2023 general election,” the INEC official said.

Content created and supplied by: Yasardmajor (via 50minds

News )

#politicians #manipulate #BVAS #INECSome politicians try to manipulate the BVAS – INEC Publish on 2023-01-31 17:58:32