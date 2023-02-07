NEWS

Some political parties have been paying millions to Labour Party officials to decamp – Pat Utomi

Pat Utomi, a leading Labour Party politician, reportedly claimed that some political parties were attempting to bribe key Labour Party officials to defect to their party before the general election on February 25th, 2023.

According to Punch , the Labour Party Politician said this at the unveiling of the Independent Campaign Council Secretariat of The Big-Tent (TBT), a coalition of political parties, social movements, and civil society organizations supporting the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The politician went on to say that some of those attempting to persuade Labour Party members to defect have forgotten that many Nigerians are now more interested in a better and thriving Nigeria where their children may love comfortably.

He stated: “The emphasis on power over purpose has resulted in natural transactions in which people do not appear to matter. As we speak, some of those political groups are paying millions of dollars to Labour Party officials to defect. But they continue to overlook the fact that what we require is a new Nigeria in which our children can live joyfully and without insecurity.”

Pat Utomi also said that now is not the time to blame others for the country’s problems, but rather to press ahead and begin solving the country’s critical issues. He also stated that he has wonderful memories of the country from the 1960s, when it had many promises.

