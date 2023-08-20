Some police officers always claim to be DPO at stations, Hundeyin confirms

The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Sunday confirmed that some police officers always claim to be the Divisional Police Officers of their stations when people are taken to the stations or they come to lodge complaints.

Hundeyin disclosed this on his Twitter handle while responding to the tweets of a man who said he was asked to pay money in order to write a statement by the DPO of a police station in the command.

(Caption): Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos Police PRO.

The man eventually found out that the person who allegedly collected the money from him and who also claimed to be the DPO was actually not the senior officer after Hundeyin sent the number of the real DPO to him.

The man, whose Twitter handle is @PsamOlanrewaju, had narrated how he was robbed at Ijora Olopa inward Eko Bridge and when he reported the incident at the police station, he was asked to pay N3,000 in order to have his statement taken.

He alleged that the officer who asked him to pay the money also claimed that he was the DPO of the station.

Below is the screenshot of one of his tweets on the issue:

Responding to the tweets, Hundeyin said the officer involved had been identified, but added that some policemen are in the habit of claiming to be DPO of their stations, describing the behaviour of the officer as shameful.

Below are screenshots of the response of Hundeyin to the man’s tweets:

