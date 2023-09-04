Some People Worship Doctrines. They Don’t Worship The Lord-Pastor Benny Hinn Speaks.

Pastor, Benny Hinn, is a noted evangelist, teacher, and author who impacted the world with the life-saving and miracle-working messages of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

While speaking his verified Facebook account and visiting the video he shared, the cleric reportedly stated “It is important to understand that when we read the bible, we are looking for the knowledge, wisdom and understanding of him. We are getting to understand his ways. Because Some People Worship Doctrines. They Don’t Worship The Lord.

Speaking further he said ” A lot of people have fallen victim to worshipping doctrine instead of God the Almighty. Think about how many people who knows the Bible but yet, they do not know the Lord. Think about those who can not live according to the principled word of God, Yet they claim to have the Bible.

