‘Some People Will Tell Us That We Southern Kaduna Are Christians, We Cannot Vote A Muslim’ – Dogara

The Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara while speaking to the Southern Kaduna people stated that there is nothing wrong in voting for another Muslim to take over power. Dogara contended that these religious biases has been sold into the minds of Nigerians to elude them from facing the major issues across the country.

Dogara stated further that it takes the unity of the country to fight against all the killings in the North. And that the Muslims and Christians have to agree with one common goal of fighting against the Banditry and Insurgency. Dogara claimed to have gone past the religious bias about the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He said, ”Whether we are talking about the challenge of killings we are witnessing here in Southern Kaduna, banditry, terrorism, whatever it is, the solution is that we unite ourselves because a divided people have never conquered anything. So it takes unity for us to conquer all the challenge facing us in Southern Kaduna and the entire country.

So, I will want to tell us that, some people will tell us that we in Southern Kaduna are Christians, we cannot vote a Muslim. Those who hate the unity of this country will want us to emphasize religion over Unity. They want to divide us according to our tribes, instead of bringing us together, so that, we can work together and build a Nation that is strong, united, and prosperous.”

(Source: Tribune Nigeria]

