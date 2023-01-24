This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some People Want Us To Endorse A Particular Candidate -Northern Elders Forum Spokesman, Baba-Ahmed

We about one month before Nigerian eligible voters head to their respective polling units to cast their votes for their preferred presidential candidate that will succeed President Muhammadu buhari, Spokesperson of Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has given reasons why the forum has not endorse any candidate yet.

It would be recalled that the front-runners of the upcoming presidential election include Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Peter Obi of labour party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party.

Speaking to Channels Television political programme, Political Paradigm, Baba-Ahmed disclosed that even as they are studying the front-runners, some people want them to endorse a particular candidate.

According to him, people that believe that their endorsement does matter should wait and see what will happen.

Hear him “There are people who want us to endorse a particular candidate. But I am afraid they will be disappointed. We are not in a hurry to make endorsement. We have about five weeks to go. If people feel the endorsement of the Northern Elders Forum is not relevant, then lets wait and see. We know who we are “

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds

News )

#People #Endorse #Candidate #Northern #Elders #Forum #Spokesman #BabaAhmedSome People Want Us To Endorse A Particular Candidate -Northern Elders Forum Spokesman, Baba-Ahmed Publish on 2023-01-24 17:08:08