Some People Want To Be President But Nobody Is Sure Of Their Date Of Birth & Education -Paul Enenche

Speaking to his members in this morning’s edition of the Early Will I Seek Thee Programme, the founder and general overseer of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche talked about some things that are happening in the country before the 2023 election.

He said that people want to be the President of Nigeria but nobody is sure of their dates of birth, educational qualifications and even their names. He said such a situation shows lack of principles and credibility of the candidates affected, and that Nigerians should beware of them.

Speaking further, he charged Nigerians not to defend such abnormality or sweep it under the carpet. He added that the time has come for people to stop voting for parties. Instead, they should vote for a capable individual, irrespective of party, tribe, race or religion.

In the video, the cleric said: “Some people want to be president but nobody is sure of their date of birth and education. This shows that they are not principled and credible for that office; beware of them. Stop voting party; vote for individual, not minding Heather he is a Muslim or a Christian”.

Content created and supplied by: NwannekaEsi (via 50minds

News )

#People #President #Date #Birth #Education #Paul #EnencheSome People Want To Be President But Nobody Is Sure Of Their Date Of Birth & Education -Paul Enenche Publish on 2023-01-31 09:06:41