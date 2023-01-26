Some People Thought Kano Is The Stronghold Of Asiwaju But Peter Obi Stunned Them—Akin Osuntokun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi recently drew a sizable crowd in Kano state, according to Akin Osuntokun, director general of the Obi/datti campaign council, who claims that several individuals were caught off guard by the spectacle. If you’ll recall, Asiwaju ran a strong campaign there as well. In fact, many political analysts have predicted that Asiwaju will win Kano with ease.

Osuntokun has noted that Peter Obi’s organic crowd surprised a particular political class. He clarified that this was ultimately the reason they were attacked the next day at a state rally in Katsina. He said that the opposition was trying to scare people away from Obi’s demonstration the following day.

The incident in Katsina, he claimed, was retaliation for the successful protest we held in Kano state the day before. Many individuals were shocked by what occurred in Kano. They had convinced themselves that Kano was the Asiwaju’s stronghold, but Peter Obi shocked them. The attendance seemed genuine and natural.

Attack in Katsina did not affect our campaign, says DG, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Akin Osuntokun#CTVTweets#PoliticsToday pic.twitter.com/7ZER3Spscb — Channels Television (@channelstv) January 25, 2023

