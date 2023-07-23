Some people think Nigeria is Lagos and clearly have not learnt the lessons from Edo – GRV

As Nigeria enters a crucial phase in its judiciary, citizens are being called upon to keep the nation’s judicial system in their prayers over the next two weeks. The appeal comes in the wake of growing concerns about the impartiality of the judiciary, particularly in the context of election petition cases.

According to Him Many Nigerians are expressing apprehension that some individuals view Nigeria as synonymous with Lagos, the country’s commercial capital, and have failed to learn from past events such as the Edo State elections. In the recent Edo gubernatorial election, concerns were raised over the influence of political interests on judicial decisions, leading to debates about the need for an independent and unbiased judiciary.

The upcoming weeks hold significant importance as several election petition cases are being contested in the courts, including challenges to the outcomes of the 2023 presidential elections. The judiciary’s handling of these cases will undoubtedly shape the nation’s political landscape and impact public trust in the justice system.

In light of these events, citizens and stakeholders are being urged to pray for the judiciary’s strength and resilience to uphold the principles of justice and fairness. The call to prayer seeks divine guidance for the judges to dispense their duties without fear or favor, ensuring that the rule of law prevails and the electoral disputes are resolved transparently.

In a country where the judiciary has faced scrutiny in the past over allegations of partiality, it is imperative for all stakeholders to actively support the preservation of a strong and independent judiciary. Through prayers and vigilance, Nigerians hope to fortify the judiciary’s integrity and contribute to the sustenance of democracy and the rule of law in the nation.

Source: Twitter

