Some People Say That The Time Of Miracles Has Passed – Pastor Kumuyi

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry spoke to his members on, “The Present Ministry Of Christ The Healer” at Sunday Worship Service.

He read the book of Matthew 8:16 which says, “Jesus healed all who were sick with all kinds of diseases. He went to all the towns and villages preaching, teaching and healing all manner of diseases and sicknesses” and said that there are three things which summarizes the ministry of Jesus.

Firstly, Teaching: Christ needed to teach, dig and excavate the truth while discarding all the erroneous teachings the people had about the love, promise and power of God and His willingness to heal and deliver. He needed to also reveal to them all that they needed to do so that the power of God will be manifested in their lives.

Secondly, Preaching: He also preached the good news, telling the people that the time of ceremonial laws are over. He preached the glad tidings and the gospel of the Kingdom. For the people to know that the time of the Old Testament had gone, and that the New Testament, New dispensation has come.

Thirdly, Healing: Apart from teaching and preaching, He also enlightened them that God is good to all: both Gentiles, Jews, and those who are near and far away. That they should also know that the 400 years of silence from heaven is not a joke and that a new covenant, power and revelation has come to them. He is Jesus, the Saviour and Redeemer.

Finally, he said, “Some people say that the time of miracles has passed, that it is limited to only the time of the apostles, but Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. If He were here today, He will come and heal you. He said He is always where two or three are gathered in His name. Why? To do exactly what He did in Bible days. His power and authority has not changed.”

